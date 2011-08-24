Sony releases new NEX-7 and NEX-5N cameras

Sony has announced the launch of two new cameras to its popular NEX compact system camera range as part of a big refresh in its digital imaging line-up. The NEX-5N and NEX-7, both previously rumoured, are now official.

The NEX-5 successor has made an appearance in the form of the NEX-5N which, thanks to its new specifications, appears closer to a DSLR than a compact.

It includes a powerful 16.1-megapixel Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor capable of shooting all the way up to ISO 25,600 sensitivity. The DSLR approach to specifications is kept up with a 0.02 shutter lag and a proper 10fps continuous shooting mode.

AVCHD 2.0 is also in use as well as Full HD 50p and 25p video shooting. A newly designed touchscreen and optional XGA OLED Tru-finder has been released alongside.

The NEX-7 has gotten us a little bit more excited about Sony's NEX range. It appears to bear all the features of the new Alpha cameras but wrapped up in a tiny NEX body.

The biggest difference with the NEX-7 and other cameras in the NEX range is the decision to include a built in viewfinder. Which is of course the XGA OLED technology Sony has gotten so excited about.

The NEX-7 uses the same Bionz and Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor found in the new Alpha cameras. All the shutter response times have been retained but ISO in fact takes a drop, down to the Alpha's 16000 maximum. On top of all this the NEX-7 has a custom built accessory shoe and improved in-camera flash.

Sony looks pretty serious about its e-mount system, planning to release another three lenses in 2012. Also released is the LA-EA2, a mount adapter which allows you to stick Alpha lenses onto NEX bodies. The autofocus motor is built directly into the adapter so you still get the Alpha-style focus speed but on smaller bodies.

Lens announcements consist of a £290 55-210mm, 24mm F1.8 Carl Zeiss lens priced in at £800 and a £250 50mm F1.8

Update: Pricing and release dates have been announced on the NEX-5N, which will be around £600 with an 18-55mm kit lens. Expect to see it hit shop shelves in September.

The NEX-7 is going to cost around £1000 for a body only option or £1100 with a special black 18-55mm lens. The NEX-7 should land in November.