New Sony A77 pictures and specifications leaked

Pictures of a new Sony Alpha camera boasting a three-way tilt screen have made an appearance on German website D-SLT.

The new cam features a movie mode, in-built mic (or at least a mic grille), GPS and what looks like a decent sized APS-C sensor. Rumoured specifications include things like a whopping 24.3-megapixel Exmor HD sensor, plenty for a camera of its size.

Also impressive is the cam's supposed ISO range which extends all the way up to 16000 thanks to what is said to be a newly developed Bionz processor. The new Bionz hardware also helps the camera shoot at 12fps and have just a 50ms shutter time lag. 

The three way tilt LCD on the back is said to be a TrueBlack 921K colour screen which should make viewing photos plenty impressive. 

Memory-wise the new A77 allegedly supports SD-only and is capable of burning over 500 shots to the card on a single charge. Video is said to run at full 1080p and shoot at 60fps using the AVCHD 2.0 codec. 

The camera hardware is also seriously impressive, with a tough dust proof and water resistant magnesium body weighing in at 680g. 

Rumoured pricing has even made an appearance; expect to pay $1000 for the A77 body only and between $1600 and $1800 for the camera and a 16-50mm f 2.8 SSM kit.

It's the third rumour in as many weeks for the A77 and the images leaked here match up with images seen previously on a design awards website, and in a video on a beach. 

Furthermore it's worth pointing out that the images here also match a transparent mock up Pocket-lint saw earlier this year at Focus on Imaging in Birmingham. 

Fan of Sony Alpha stuff? Let us know!

