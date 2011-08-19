Sony upgrades binoculars by adding 3D and HD recording

Sony has launched the world’s first Digital Binoculars with HD video recording giving wildlife, bird spotters and peeping toms the chance to not only see what’s happening far away but also record it too.

The Sony DEV-5 and DEV-3 from Sony are the world’s first digital binoculars that record Full HD video with stereo sound as well as 3D and aim to beat current menagerie of kit available for twice the price.

Sporting many of the same features as found in the company’s camcorder range there will be two models the flagship DEV-5 and the slightly more affordable DEV-3.

Both models will offer a 10x optical zoom, Sony’s SteadyShot technology and optical stabilisation as well as autofocus making it easy to keep track of what you are looking at without having to spend time refocusing if the subject moves.

The DEV-5 will add GPS and a 10x digital zoom into the mix.

Held and used like a standard pair of binoculars the new device will feature two electronic viewfinder and the company’s G Lens optics with Exmor R CMOS sensors giving you Full HD video recording and 7 megapixel stills.

Hoping that you’ll want to share your new recordings, the company has included a HDMI out socket so you can connect it to a TV as well as the ability to add the company’s newly launched 5-inch LCD screen to the hotshoe. Images and video are saved on to a SD card on the device.

Both binocular models come supplied a high-capacity rechargeable battery pack (NP-FV70) that allows up to approximately 3 hours of 2D recording on a single charge and Sony is also offering an optional battery pack to double that recording time.

The new DEV-5 and DEV-3 digital recording binoculars from Sony are available from the beginning of November 2011 and should cost £1700 for the DEV-3 and £2300 for the DEV-5.

Check out what we thought of the new Sony DEV-5 video binoculars when we had a go ahead of the UK launch at the Wetlands Centre in London