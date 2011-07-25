Sony DSC-TX55 becomes world's thinnest snapper

You may have seen our picture happy hands-on with Sony DSC-TX55 earlier on Pocket-lint, now allow us to fill you in on all the official details of the "world's thinnest compact camera".

Firstly, it's a good idea to look at just how Sony has managed to pack a pretty heavy compact spec into such a diminutive chassis that measures just 92.9mm x 54.4mm x 13.2mm, and is 12.2mm thick (or should that be thin?) at its thickest point.

Firstly the zoom, which is 5x optical doesn't protrude from the base and is backed up by a 10x Clear Image Zoom boasting Sony's By Pixel Super Resolution technology which it says "boosts zoom range to 10x without any loss of quality at the image sensor’s maximum resolution". Digital zooming is never normally fun though, so we'd reserve judgement on that claim until we've played with it.

The TX55 is also a fairly buttonless affair with a 3.3-inch OLED touchscreen display on the back taking care of your controls and the memory option is microSD rather than a full sized SD card.

The megapixel count is 16.2, and it is also capable of shooting Full HD AVCHD movies. Plus you still have the option of shooting 12-megapixel snaps, whilst recording your HD video action.

Despite the little frame, there are still plenty of features on board such as Intelligent Sweep Panorama HR mode, 3D Sweep Panorama, 3D Still Image, and in-camera artistic treatments with Picture Effect.

Out in September, the price of the Sony DSC-TX55 is still to be confirmed.