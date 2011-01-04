  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Sony camera news

Sony Bloggie 3D leaked in poster campaign at CES

|
1/2 Pocket-lint
Sony Bloggie 3D leaked in poster campaign at CES
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Sony has inadvertently confirmed that it will launch a 3D-ready bloggie pocket camcorder at CES in Las Vegas.

While the company has yet to officially announce the new camcorder (its press conference isn’t until Wednesday) posters highlighting the device are on display outside the Las Vegas Convention Centre letting all that pass know the company’s intentions.  

The posters (Pocket-lint has so far found two) come with the line: “Believe in the Power of Digital Imaging”, and feature the new Bloggie camcorder that is expected to be called the Sony Bloggie 3D MHS-FS3.

The new camcorder will sport two f2.8 lenses on the rear of the device and support auto focus. Other details aren’t confirmed.

If that wasn’t enough to convince you of the potential power of the new camcorder, the model will have a massive “3D” blazoned on the rear for all to see.

The news comes as details of other Bloggies expected at the show have been leaked online. According to sources there will also be the dual-screen Sony Bloggie Duo MHS-FS2, which not only gives you an additional 2-inch screen for displays on the front of the device, but throws in an LED light for some night-time shooting fun as well. Paris Hilton wannabes take note.

The final model for the YouTube-friendly camcorders is the Sony Bloggie MHS-FS1, which looks as if it's a budget version of the Bloggie Touch MHS-TS20K that launched at IFA last year.

It has a 5.1-megapixel stills cam to go with the 4x digital zoom, auto-focus, 4GB of internal memory and 2.7-inch LCD screen and it can record HD video for up to 2 hours.

CES 2011 is now in full-swing, be sure to check out our dedicated CES homepage for all of the news as it breaks, as well as detailed analysis.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments