Sony goes Cyber-shot launch crazy

Sony has gone launch mad over in Vegas with new devices and machines for pretty much every consumer market going.

The latest announcement is of four new 16.2-megapixel Cyber-shot cameras - the DSC-TX10, DSC-HX7V, DSC-WX10 and DSC-WX7 - the world’s first compact digital still cameras to include 3D Still Image mode, that can take 3D images using just the one lens.

The WX10 also includes a high speed linear focus feature, helping to provide more accurate focusing, so it's almost like having a compact DSLR camera.

3D images are possible using the 3D Sweep Panorama mode or the 3D Still Image mode. With the latter, the camera takes two consecutive shots in different focus positions to gauge the depths, creating left-eye and right-eye images to produce a 3D effect.

The Cyber-shots also have video recording capabilities up to 50i in 1080 AVCHD.

If you're the sporty-type, the TX10 may be the Cyber-shot for you as it's water-proof, shock-proof, dust-proof and freeze-proof, as well as being able to handle an accidental drop from up to around 1.5m.

The SDGC compatible Cyber-shot range will be available in March 2011, prices TBC.

