Sony concept camcorder comes with interchangeable lenses

Aside from announcing two new hybrid cameras on Tuesday, Sony has also teased consumers with the promise of a camcorder with interchangeable lenses in the future.

"The new camcorder will be equipped with the same Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor to be used in NEX-5 and NEX-3," says Sony.

The new camcorder concept comes hot on the heals of the announcement of two new hybrid cameras from Sony that both offer interchangeable lenses and HD video capabilities, perhaps showing that Sony believes there is still mileage in a dedicated camcorder setup over the video capabilities of its new hybrid cameras.

The camcorder will be compatible with all the new E Mount interchangeable lenses developed for NEX-5 and NEX-3, and also the wealth of A Mount interchangeable lenses from the existing alpha DSLR camera lineup via a mount adapter, something that will no doubt please Sony Alpha user keen to embrace video.

Although Sony gave little detail beyond that, a concept prototype shows it isn't moving too far away from a traditional camcorder design or approach. Sony says that it hopes to "commercialize" the new camcorder by Christmas 2010.

We will keep you posted.

Photos: Gil Robson.