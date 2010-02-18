  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Sony camera news

Sony launches rugged Cyber-shot TX5

|
1/2  
Sony launches rugged Cyber-shot TX5

Sony has brought some new colour options to the world of rugged cameras with the launch of the Cyber-shot TX5 - apparently the world's thinnest and smallest waterproof camera - due to be available in black, silver, pink, green and red.

The TX5 is water, dust, shock and freeze-proof - "Sony’s first ever camera with high-fashion looks that handles just about anything your active lifestyle can throw at it" - but is slimline at 17.7mm. 

With a resolution of 10.2-megapixels, the new compact offers a 25mm wide angle Carl Zeiss lens with 4x optical zoom and a touchscreen 3-inch LCD and is capable of capturing 720p HD video.

At the same time, Sony has also announced the new Cyber-shot H55, a 14.1-megapixel compact with 10x optical zoom and HD video abilities.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. Mind-blowing works of hyper-realistic art you won't believe aren't photos
  2. Brilliant views from around the world captured by Street View
  3. Amazon now sells a DeepLens AI camera, but it's not for everyone
  4. 35 breath-taking images from the International Space Station
  5. Then and now: A photographic vision of the past
  1. Sony RX100 VI with 24-200mm lens will launch in July for £1,150
  2. PanoClip camera for iPhone lets you shoot 360-degree and "tiny planet" photos for just $49.99
  3. How to become an Instagram sensation without ever leaving the house
  4. Incredible photos that flip your perspective of the world
  5. Fujifilm X-T100 combines powerful photo skills and retro looks in an affordable package
Comments