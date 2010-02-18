Sony launches rugged Cyber-shot TX5

Sony has brought some new colour options to the world of rugged cameras with the launch of the Cyber-shot TX5 - apparently the world's thinnest and smallest waterproof camera - due to be available in black, silver, pink, green and red.

The TX5 is water, dust, shock and freeze-proof - "Sony’s first ever camera with high-fashion looks that handles just about anything your active lifestyle can throw at it" - but is slimline at 17.7mm.

With a resolution of 10.2-megapixels, the new compact offers a 25mm wide angle Carl Zeiss lens with 4x optical zoom and a touchscreen 3-inch LCD and is capable of capturing 720p HD video.

At the same time, Sony has also announced the new Cyber-shot H55, a 14.1-megapixel compact with 10x optical zoom and HD video abilities.