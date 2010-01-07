Sony Cyber-shot HX5

Sony has launched a new high-end compact digi-cam at CES with the introduction of the new Cyber-shot HX5.



Boasting Sony's Exmor R CMOS Sensor the camera promises detailed, low-noise images, even when you're shooting in low light, thanks to its high sensitivity compared to bog-standard sensors.



The 10x optical zoom lens is equivalent to a 25-250mm range in a 35mm camera while you'll be snapping 10.1-megapixel stills on the full setting. The compact is also capable of recording 1920 x 1080i video footage in AVCHD.



The unique selling point for the HX5 is that it launches with the boast of being the world's first camera with GPS and compass functionality.



Your location will be shown on the 3-inch Clear Photo LCD screen as the pics are geotagged while a new compass function will show the direction you were pointing when the picture was taken.



Other specs include Optical SteadyShot with new Active Mode, Intelligent Sweep Panorama, High Dynamic Range Backlight Correction and face detection.



Due to be available from the end of January 2010, pricing is to be confirmed, but have a browse through the gallery below while you wait for more info.

Photos by Stuart Miles



