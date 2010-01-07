Sony Bloggie pocket camcorder for the blogger in you

Sony has followed up the launch of its pocket camcorder range first launched at CES 2009 with new models for CES 2010.

Called the Sony Bloggie, the new camcorders are, as the name suggests, aimed at those that like to blog their life.

While the name of the range will go under the Bloggie moniker, there will be two models called the MHS-PM5/PM5K and MHS-CM5.

The MHS-CM5 will be a standard pistol grip offering, while the PM5K will be the more innovative of the two.

Styled in a choice of four vibrant colour finishes they will capture 1920 x 1080 Full HD MP4 video clips and 5-megapixel still photos. Both feature in-built USB adapters to connect directly to a PC or Mac. Both also feature on-board SteadyShot image stabilisation when shooting in 720p mode and you'll get face detection as well.

The MHS-PM5/PM5K will take things further with a 270 degrees swivel lens for the egotistical amongst you as well as a special 360 video lens adaptor that lets you shoot panoramic videos.

Videos are stored on Memory Stick PRO Duo and SD/SDHC memory cards.

Available from February.