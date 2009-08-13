Samsung ST1000 digital camera

Samsung has dared to follow in the footsteps where others have had lukewarm success and released a digital camera with built-in wireless capabilities.



We got to play with the new camera at the camera's launch event in New York.



The ST1000, or CL65 as it will be called Stateside, has built-in GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meaning that you can email or upload photos direct from your camera to sites like Facebook, Picasa, and YouTube, without having to upload them to a PC beforehand. It's also DLNA compatible, so that you can stream images to an HDTV or digital photo frame.



Spec-wise, the ST1000 has a 12.2-megapixel sensor, 5x optical zoom, 3.5-inch touchscreen LCD, scene recognition, blink detection and the ability for the camera to recognise faces that it sees often and prioritise them when focusing. It can record 720p HD video, and has HDMI connectivity too.



A quick hands on play (we actually dropped it so can vouch for its ruggedness as well) showed that while connected it might not be the easiest of devices to use. Users will only be able to connect to private networks as the camera doesn't feature browser support needed to log in to public hotspots like those found in Starbucks.



Still the ST1000 will come in silver/red, black/black, red/black, black/gold and blue/grey and should show up within the next couple of weeks.



The camera will cost around $400 when it launches later in the year.



A US spokesperson told Pocket-lint that he wasn't sure of a UK price however joked that it would probably be around £400.