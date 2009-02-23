Samsung unveils HZ15W point-and-shoot snapper

Samsung has launched the HZ15W compact camera, a 12-megapixel snapper with an ultra-wide angle lens.

In fact, the HZ15W from Samsung boasts one of the most powerful lenses on any compact point-and-shoot digital camera on the market, with a 24mm ultra-wide angle Schneider lens and generous 10x optical zoom.

To avoid blurry images, even at full zoom, Samsung has added in dual image stabilisation, and like the HZ10, has the ability to record HD video at 720p while using the camera’s full 10x optical zoom.

Samsung also offers customers true HDMI connectivity in the HZ15W, which allows the camera to be connected directly to an HDTV without the need for a cradle.

Designed for all photogs from beginners to professionals, the HZ15W offers a variety of modes, from automatic to manual.

The camera’s manual shooting mode allows users to manually configure settings such as shutter speed, aperture, exposure, and ISO value, while its advanced automatic shooting options include things like face detection, "Smile Shot", blink detection, "Beauty Shot", as well as "Smart Auto" scene selection.

Available in black or grey, the Samsung HZ15W will be available in the States in March for $329.99.