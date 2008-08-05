  1. Home
Samsung launches Chelsea-themed cameras

Samsung Cameras, the official camera sponsor of Chelsea, is celebrating the start of the 2008/2009 football season with the launch of the Limited Edition Samsung NV4 titanium and L100 8 mega-pixel digital cameras with the Chelsea FC team crest and free "luxury" camera cases included.

The NV4 is an 8-megapixel digi-cam with 3 x zoom, digital image stabilisation and red-eye fix technology. With a titanium body, it offers a 2.5-inch LCD screen complete with PMP player abilities.

The Limited Edition Samsung NV4 Titanium is expected to retail at around £149.99 from the Chelsea Megastore from the start of the season.

The L100 gets digital image stabilisation and intelligent face recognition technology in a compact aluminium body. The L100 also features 3x optical zoom and a 2.5-inch LCD display.

The L100 will sell at around £99.99, also direct from Chelsea.

