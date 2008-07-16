  1. Home
Samsung launches 13-megapixel L310W

Samsung L310W camera

The Samsung L310W is a 13.6 megapixel model with a 28mm 3.6x wide optical zoom lens and intelligent 2.7 inch LCD screen.

Features worth a mention include Samsung's new Perfect Portrait System which offers Face Detection; a Blink Detection Mode, in which the camera will take a series of shots when closed eyes are detected, to ensure subjects are captured with their eyes open; a Smile Mode so a picture is automatically taken when smiles are detected; and last up - the Beauty Shot mode, which automatically retouchs facial skin for a brighter and smoother skin tone.

As well as these image editing tools - the L310W offers Digital Image Stabilisation, and Auto Contrast Balance.

For movie recording, the cameras has a MPEG-4 mode with SVGA resolution at 20fps.

It comes with a 2-year guarantee.

The L310W is priced at £199 and will be available from September.

