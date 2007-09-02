IFA 2007: Samsung launches range of flash-based camcorders

Samsung announced a new range of compact digital camcorders at IFA 2007.

The new models are based on Samsung's "advanced" Flash Memory technology that claims benefit such as longer battery life and quick 3 sec start time. They also offer the new "iCheck" button providing info on remaining battery time and memory capacity.

Samsung's new line up consists of the VP-HMX10C, VP-MX10A and VP-DX10, which they claim will provide consumers with "a wide range of easy-to-use, high-performance features and stunning designs".

Compact enough to fit in the palm, and supposedly easy to use with touch screens, the swivel grip – able to rotate 135 degrees – means shooting at low or high angles is possible.

Samsung’s first HD camcorder, the VP-HMX10C, delivers HD picture quality resolution and a 2.7-inch high-resolution touch panel LCD screen.

It boasts Samsung's 50 fps Progressive technology recording to 8GB of internal flash memory (that offers 2 hour's of recording), working in H.264 at 720p or SD/SDHC/MMC+ cards that extend recording capacity.

It has a 10x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom, with a battery life of 90 minutes.

The Samsung VP-MX10A has a similar body to the VP-HMX10C. The VP-MX10A records to SD/SDHC/MMC+ cards or 4GB of built-in flash memory.

It also includes 3D Noise Reduction Filter technology and Hyper Image Stabilizer feature, the zoom extends to 34x optical with a 2-hour rechargeable battery.

Samsung's VP-DX10 is a hybrid DVD-flash memory camcorder, combining 4GB (1 hour recording) capacity, Quick Start functionality and DVD-burning capabilities, enabling users to burn video files directly onto a DVD at the push of a button.

The zoom extends to 26x optical and it too has the 3D Noise Reduction Filter technology and Hyper Image Stabilizer functionality.

The VP-HMX10C, VP-MX10A, and VP-DX10 will be available in the 3rd quarter of 2007, no pricing announced.