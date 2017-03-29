Samsung updates Gear 360 VR camera, second gen offers 4K recording

Samsung has introduced an all-new Gear 360 virtual reality camera to coincide with the launch of the Samsung VR content platform. It also joins the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones.

The new Gear 360 ushers in 4K recording for the first time from its dual 8.4-megapixel cameras and Bright Lens F2.2 aperture, both with fisheye lenses.

With the new camera comes a new design too, which makes the Gear 360 more ergonomic than before for holding in your hand to record video. It also ditches the small tri-pod of the old model in favour or a small rubber-disced bottom.

You can access a number of viewing modes, editing tools and photo effects and filters to add to your videos and images, and everything you do create can be easily shared. Alternatively, content can be stored on a microSD card inside the camera up to 256GB.

When connected to a compatible smartphone or PC, you can use the Gear 360 to broadcast video live to Facebook, YouTube or Samsung VR.

Compatible smartphones include the entire Samsung Galaxy lineup from the new Galaxy S8 and S8+, going back to the S6, S6 Edge and Note 5 along with the 2017 versions of the Galaxy A5 and A7. Apple iPhone SE users and above can connect to the Gear 360 too, as can Windows and Mac computers.

The 2017 Samsung Gear 360 should be released in April alongside the phones and Gear VR headset, pricing has yet to be revealed but we’ll update this story as soon as we find out.