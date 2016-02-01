Samsung Gear VR camera will capture 360-degree video for virtual reality

Samsung has been rumoured as another company that will offer a 360-degree camera rig for virtual reality video, and now it's here.

The Samsung Gear 360 has been revealed by Sam Mobile with an expected unveil from Samsung at MWC at its 21 February Unpacked event.

What's known about the Gear 360 is that it will have its own battery, allowing it to work alone. It will also use a separate remote viewfinder application, called Gear 360 Gallery. This includes features like HDR, exposure control, white balance and ISO settings, live view and the ability to switch between 360 or 180 degree views. There should also be view types called VR view, dual view, panoramic view. Also included will be a time lapse mode and looping video option.

Resolution tops out at 3840 x 1920 in dual lens 360-degree mode and 1920 x 1920 for single lens 180-degree mode.

The live feed can be viewed on a connected smartphone. But if that phone can be in a Gear VR at the time, meaning watching the live feed in real-time 360-degree, is not clear.

Expect to hear the full details of the Gear 360 from the Samsung Unpacked event on 21 February from 19:00 CET.

