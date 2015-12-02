Samsung pulls out of cameras in the UK, cites decline in interest

Samsung has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will phase out the sale and marketing of digital cameras, camcorders and related accessories in the UK.

The company had been rumoured to be considering such a move on a global scale, with some suggesting that it would make a formal announcement during the CES trade show in Las Vegas in January. However, in response to such speculation in September, Samsung replied that it would be continuing with production of cameras and lenses.

It just won't be selling them in the UK anymore, it seems.

A Samsung spokesperson sent us the following statement: "We quickly adapt to market needs and demands. In the UK, we have seen a gradual and sustained decline in demand for standalone digital cameras and camcorders and related accessories. For this reason, we have taken the decision to phase out the sales and marketing of these products. This is a local decision, based on local market conditions."

READ: CES 2016: The best TVs, tablets, smartphones and tech to expect at the world’s largest trade show

We will find out more about plans for regions outside of Great Britain and Northern Ireland during CES most likely. Hopefully, for NX camera users, they will still be able to purchase new lenses on import.