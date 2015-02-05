Samsung NX500 pinches NX1’s 28MP sensor and 4K video abilities, condenses into portable size

It's camera season ahead of the CP+ show in Japan, with Samsung taking turn to unveil its latest Tizen-based compact system camera: the NX500.

The replacement model of 2013's NX300, the NX500 pinches the top-end NX1 model's core innards, including the 28-megapixel back-side illuminated (BSI) sensor and 4K video recording smarts. We know how good quality the NX1's images are, so that can only be a good thing - Samsung, go blow that trumpet.

Fortuately the NX500 is not as gigantic in scale as the NX1, with a 119.5 x 63.6 x 42.5mm body (minus any lens) making for a portable bit of kit. It's far, far better designed than the NX300 was too: just look at the dipped position of the shutter button, and the separation from the top plate to the rear, where the screen is housed.

And it's no ordinary screen. Just like its NX Mini, the NX500 also has a "selfie screen" that can flip all the way forward, above the camera, so you can take those lovely pouty selfies. Touch-control and Samsung's trademark AMOLED panel ensure quick controls and vibrant colours.

The 4K video capture is no slouch either, with 30/25fps capture at the standard 3840 x 2160 resolution, but also 24fps 4K DCI capture at the wider 4096 x 2160 resolution for those more cinematic shots.

Add Wi-Fi for sharing, NFC for quick smart device sync, and this is one capable connected camera.

In addition to typical black, there are also white and brown colour options, which unusually will all be available in the UK when the product launches come March.

No word on price just yet, but if Samsung is looking to make a dent in the compact system camera market then it'll need to be looking in around the £599-649 mark.