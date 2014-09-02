  Samsung NX1 detailed specs leak claims 4K video recording and 28MP sensor

Samsung has previously hinted at the launch of a new compact system camera during its Photokina press conference next week and it is widely reported that this will be the Samsung NX1.

The company has already sent out invites to the event it is holding on 15 September, with vague glimpses at some of the elements of the new camera.

Now an unconfirmed source has sent Photo Rumors what are claimed to be a detailed set of specifications for the NX1 and if true it promises to have a lot going for it.

They claim that the mirrorless camera will sport a 28-megapixel APS-C CMOS ISOCELL sensor with a DRIMe image signal processor. There will be 154 cross-type sensors and an advanced hybrid autofocus system, with the second generation phase detection autofocus system.

ISO range will stretch from 100 to 51,200 and the rear of the camera will feature a 3-inch tiltable AMOLED touch display.

Thanks to Samsung's dedication in pushing Ultra HD 4K resolutions for its TVs, the camera will help record content to feed them. It is said to have 4K 3840 x 2160 video recording, albeit in just 30/24 frames per second. It can also record in Full HD at 60fps.

The Samsung NX1 will be water and dust proof, allegedly, and feature Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. It will be made of a magnesium allow and have a weather-sealed body (which makes sense, considering the water and dust proofing suggested).

We'll find out if all of this is true come 15 September, when Pocket-lint attends the briefing as part of our Photokina 2014 coverage.