Samsung NX3000 compact system camera offers selfie mode for winkers

Samsung has announced the NX3000, the latest addition to its line-up of compact system cameras.

The new model offers retro styling, but with a flip-up 3-inch display on the rear. This makes a nod to the selfie trend by offering Wink Shot, where you can wink to activate the shutter and capture yourself in glorious detail.

At the heart there's a 20.3-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor sitting behind Samsung's NX mount, compatible with a number of lenses, including a new 16-50mm power zoom, pictured, that will come with the camera.

As this is a Samsung smart camera you'll get a range of connectivity, including NFC and Wi-Fi, so you'll be able to share your shots quickly, as well as have remote control from your smartphone.

You'll get all the normal camera features you'd expect from a compact system camera in a package that measures 117.4 x 65.9 x 39.0mm (body only) and weighing 230g (body only).

There's a hot shoe on the top for attaching accessories, plenty of controls, including a mode dial offering main shooting modes, as well as a range of smart features.

Unlike the NX2000, however, the NX3000's nod to retro styling includes a move back towards more conventional controls: there are more buttons on the rear of the camera, so it should be more appealing to those photographers who like to have buttons to control major settings and features.

The Samsung NX3000 will be available in black, white or brown leather-effect finishes and it will be hitting stores in mid-June. There's no word on pricing.