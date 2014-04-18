First camera sample from Samsung Galaxy K Zoom appears online

The first image sample from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy K's camera has surfaced online, it's claimed.

The Galaxy K, otherwise known as the Samsung Galaxy S5 Zoom, is largely expected to launch as the successor to the Galaxy S4 Zoom. The cameraphone's leaked sample image, which PhoneArena spotted on Dutch website KopenGalaxys5, is a bright photo of what looks like shubbery. As you can see, the image's foreground appears more blurry than the background does.

Apart from what the image looks like, cropped data revealed it offers the following EXIF tag: Samsung SM-C115. Keep in mind that the Galaxy S4 Zoom had the codename SM-C101. That means whatever took this picture (supposedly the Galaxy K) is likely the successor to the Galaxy S5 Zoom. However, it is easy to fake tags and leaks in general.

Samsung Galaxy K rumours first emerged at the beginning of April with a leaked photo and some specifications, such as a 1.2GHz Samsung Exynos 5 Hexa CPU with ARM Mali-T624. Other reported specs have included a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display at 720x1280 resolution, 2GB RAM, 20MP rear-facing camera, 10x optical zoom, Xenon flash, front-facing 2MP camera, and Android 4.4.2 KitKat.

Samsung is expected to release a second Galaxy Zoom camerphone on 29 April in Singapore. An invite posted on Samsung Mobile's Twitter account earlier this month clearly showed a massive K with a camera lens inside.