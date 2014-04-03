  Samsung Galaxy S5 Zoom camera, or K Zoom, leaks in a photo

Samsung's next generation Galaxy Zoom camera may have leaked under the code name K Zoom.

According to a blog, curiously called K Zoom, this photo is of Samsung's successor to the S4 Zoom camera.

The photo reveals a texturised, faux leather white back on what appears to be a more rounded edged and thinner bodied device than its predecessor. There's also a new single flash system and newly positioned speaker.

Other specs have already been leaked on a GFXBenchmark database. Users should expect a 20-megapixel sensor, an upgrade from the 16-megapixel effort of the S4 Zoom. The zoom and flash should remain the same with Xenon lighting and 10x optical enhancements.

The K Zoom should feature a 1.6GHz quad-core CPU or 1.2GHz Samsung Exynos 5 Hexa CPU with ARM Mali-T624 graphics. This should be backed by 2GB of RAM, Android 4.4.2 KitKat and the device will apparently feature a 4.8-inch HD display.

While rumours are still few right now those that we've seen appear to posit reasonable upgrades and this picture certainly looks convincing. If this is as small and slim as a mobile will it tempt users away from compact cameras once and for all? We'll have to wait and see.