Samsung's new WB smart camera line-up offers something for all the family

Samsung has announced a swathe of new zoom cameras with Smart Connectivity features that are aimed at different members of the family, from kids to mums and dads.

The WB line-up consists of two bridge models and three compacts, with varying feature sets to ensure that all bases are covered.

The Samsung WB2200F is a bridge camera with 60x optical zoom and a 16.3-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor. Its rear screen is 3 inches and optical image stabilisation is on board. An ISO range of 80 to 6400 is offered, and Full HD video recording is one of the features beyond taking stills.

It comes with the complete range of Samsung Smart applications, including the Smart modes of effects found on the company's Galaxy phones. Tag & Go through NFC and Wi-FI connectivity allows you to share pictures with other devices wirelessly.

Slightly down the scale a bit, but still in the bridge category, is the WB1100F. This features a 16.2-megapixel CCD sensor and 35x optical zoom lens. The rear LCD screen is still 3 inches, although video recording is only offered at 720p. Its ISO range is 80 to 3200.

Again, it's a Tag & Go camera, the same as the rest of the range.

The Samsung WB350F is the higher specified compact camera in the line-up and features a 16.2-megapixel CMOS sensor. There is a 21x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation. Its ISO range goes from 80 to 3200 and Full HD video recording is possible.

The last two compacts are the WB50F and WB35F. They both have 16.2-megapixel CMOS sensors and 12x optical zoom lenses with optical image stabilisation. Both also feature 720p video recording. The WB50F though has a 3-inch rear screen, while the WB35F has a 2.7-inch one.

The latter camera is also a touch smaller physically.

Prices and release date for all of Samsung's WB cameras are yet to be revealed.