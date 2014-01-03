  Samsung Galaxy NX Mini camera could be announced at CES next week

Following in the footsteps of the mobile market Samsung's Galaxy NX camera may be gaining a smaller Galaxy NX Mini in its family.

The current Samsung Galaxy NX camera is a fully interchangeable lens system camera with Android OS and 4G LTE. Now a patent has appeared on the USPTO for a Samsung Galaxy NX Mini.

The guys over at Galaxy Club spotted the patent but, like us, know little else about this potential CES-bound snapper. Presuming Samsung plans to merely shrink the NX and keep the same specs, we could be due for a treat. We'd expect a compact system camera with interchangeable lenses but Android OS and 4G LTE connectivity.

We'd also expect the same 20.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor that's in the Galaxy NX along with the powerful 1.6GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

But this may go the same way that the mini smartphones from Samsung have gone and suffer downgraded specs along with the size reduction. If that is the case we'd hope the NX price tag of £1400 gets downgraded too.

Expect to see the Samsung Galaxy NX Mini revealed at CES next week or MWC in February if this patent comes to fruition at all.