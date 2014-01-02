  Samsung Galaxy Camera 2 is faster, lighter and has a better battery

Samsung has revealed the next generation of its Android camera in the Samsung Galaxy Camera 2. Expect faster processing and an enhanced battery performance over the original.

Samsung's Android-based camera proved a large touchscreen and impressive connectivity were important features for many of its buyers. The only thing that might have been lacking were speed and battery life. The latest Samsung Galaxy Camera 2 will come with a faster 1.6GHz quad-core processor backed by an upgraded 2GB of RAM. All that and it's lighter at 283g (from 300g).

Despite the power upgrade, battery life should be better thanks to the 2000mAh battery on board (upgraded from 1650mAh). It will still use the same 16.3-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor with 21x optical zoom. The camera also comes with 50GB of free Dropbox storage to complement the upgraded internal 8GB (previously 4GB) and microSD up to 64GB storage.

Full HD video is available but we were surprised to see there was no 4K option and no RAW photography mode either. Perhaps the extra hardware grunt is future-proofing the camera for these software upgrades further down the line. Android 4.3 Jelly Bean will hopefully get upgraded to KitKat at some point too, we'd hope. But there is no sign of 802.11ac Wi-Fi which is unfortunate as that's not something you'll be able to upgrade.

Pricing and release date have not been announced but the original model was £400 at launch.