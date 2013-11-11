  Samsung's first Tizen product is NX300M compact system camera, not smartphone

Tizen, the alternative operating system Samsung and Intel have been working on for some time, may be taking its sweet time to reach the smartphone market, but is has made its debut in one device. It has been implemented in the NX300M compact system camera Pocket-lint reported on at the beginning of October.

The camera is now out in Korea and is Samsung's first commercially available product featuring a Tizen core. It uses a special version of the software called Tizen Camera Platform, which also suggests that it could be the first of many.

Samsung has also released cameras featuring an Android experience, but the Tizen used by the NX300 does not seem similar or a rival to that strategy. Instead, Samsung says it's an alternative to Linux. It cites a booting speed twice as fast as Linux, and enhanced capture performance, with a 20-megapixel resolution and is capable of shooting at nine shots a second.

The company has also admitted that its "end of 2013" previous promise for a Tizen smartphone release is unachievable and is now saying that it will come in the first quarter of 2014. The first wave will run Tizen 2.2.1, but Samsung is also currently working on Tizen 3.0 for Q3 2014, hoping to add multi-user accounts, 64-bit architecture for Intel and ARM chipsets, a new 3D graphics rendering engine and more.