  AT&T is first US carrier to offer Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom on 8 November

Samsung has announced that AT&T will be the first carrier to offer the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom in the US on 8 November for $199.99 with a two-year contract or on a $25-a-month instalment plant via AT&T Nextsm.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom is a smartphone-camera combination first released in July. It features a 4.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 16-megapixel camera with a 10x optical zoom, 1.9-megapixel front camera, manual control and zoom ring, optical image stabiliser, video at 30FPS in 1080p and a Xenon flash.

The Galaxy S4 Zoom also has many of the features found in the Galaxy S4 smartphone, including WatchON for controlling televisions, S Beam for easy transfer of large files to other Galaxy family devices, and Samsung Hub for access to music, videos, books and games.

Galaxy S4 Zoom customers at AT&T can also can take advantage of two promotional offers, though they are limited-time only and end on 9 January 2014.

When purchasing the Galaxy S4 Zoom with a two-year contract or on an AT&T Nextsm instalment agreement, customers can get a Galaxy Tab 3 free of charge. Customers can also receive a minimum $100 AT&T Promotion Card when they trade in an eligible smartphone and purchase a smartphone with AT&T Nextsm.

Check out Pocket-lint's review of the Galaxy S4 Zoom, where we found the S4 Zoom doesn't quite converge at the right point. Especially compared to the smartphone-camera competition coming from Nokia, such as the Lumia 1020.

Some will argue that the Galaxy S4 Zoom is more of a camera and the Lumia 1020 is more of a smartphone. That's really up to consumers, though, and whatever preferences they may have when looking to buy.