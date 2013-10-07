  Samsung NX300M, it's an NX300 system camera with added adjustable 'selfie' screen

Samsung has lifted the lid on its latest compact system camera: the NX300M. Eagle-eyed readers will think that reads a lot like the existing NX300. It is, after all, the same name with an M plonked on the end. What does it all mean?

In short the NX300M is the same as the NX300, albeit that its 3.31-inch OLED screen that can now swoop around from flat-on-the-back through 180-degrees to face forward for those all-important selfies. It's not hinged to the side like some competitor cameras, which helps to save on physical space.

Elsewhere specs are a carbon copy of the NX300: 20.3-megapixels of goodness from that APS-C sized sensor, catering for ISO sensitivities from 100 through to 25,600; 8.6 frames per second continuous shooting; in-camera Wi-Fi for sharing those pics and even NFC (near field communication) for one-touching pairing and sharing.

Which is all pretty good, considering we found the NX300 to be rather marvellous in the performance and quality departments.

We're yet to find out more info about the possibility of a UK release, but chances sound a little slim. The all-white model and Korean-site-only information would suggest this is one to be targeted at the Asian markets. At present there is only source for South Korean pricing, set at 890,000 won (around £520). Give that a shake-up in the global economy stakes and we wouldn't be surprised if a more real-world price of £629 surfaced. If, that is, the NX300M ever makes it to UK shores.