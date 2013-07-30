Samsung Galaxy NX UK price revealed, costs the same as forthcoming Canon EOS 70D

UK retailers Jessops and Wex Photographic (Warehouse Express) have both revealed the official UK price for the Samsung Galaxy NX - the first DSLR camera to run on an Android operating system.

It will cost £1,299 with an 18-55mm OIS kit lens. That's roughly the same price as the Canon EOS 70D which is also coming later this year.

Wex lists Galaxy NX on pre-order at present, with no clue yet as to when it might ship, but Jessops strangely claims that it is "in stock for home delivery". As we've not tried to buy one, we don't know if you'll be told a later delivery date after checkout, but we find it weird that it is marked as available now from the retailer.

The Samsung Galaxy NX essentially uses the company's experience with the Galaxy Camera released last year. It has a full Android experience, including access to the Google Play app store and a number of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and 4G.

There's a 20.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor on board and it is powered by a 1.6GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM.

An actual release date is yet to be officially announced.

