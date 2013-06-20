Samsung Galaxy NX official: Interchangable lenses, APS-C sensor, Android 4.2

Samsung has unveiled its latest connected camera, this time adding Android to the NX family. The result is the Samsung Galaxy NX, a camera that will do just about everything.

Starting with the camera side of things, there's a 20.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor from the NX family of Samsung compact system cameras, along with the NX lens mount system, so it's compatible with Samsung's existing range of NX lenses. There's also an electronic viewfinder and a pop-up flash, making this look very much like the Samsung NX20.

The body of the camera, and this is definitely a camera, then has a 4.8-inch LCD touch display on the rear, giving you the sort of interactive experience you'd be expecting from the Samsung Galaxy S4 smartphone.

Sitting under the skin is a 1.6GHz quad-core processor along with 2GB of RAM and there's 16GB of internal storage, as well as a microSD card slot for expanding this up to 64GB. You'll want to do that, because this is a camera, after all.

Running Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean), you'll be able to download apps from Google Play as you'd expect, as well as use a whole range of smart features that Samsung has added into the mix.

The Samsung Galaxy NX, however, is as connected as your smartphone because it offers 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a whole host of sensors, so you'll be able to snap and share anywhere.

There's a 4360mAh battery to power the lot and the Samsung Galaxy NX measures 136.5 x 101.2 x 25.7mm, but of course you then have to add the lens into the mix. It weighs 495g with the battery in the body.

In terms of shooting capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy NX offers you a full range of settings and features you'd expect from a compact system camera. The ISO range runs up to 25,600, you can shoot at up to 8.6fps with a max shutter speed of 1/6000sec.

You will of course be able to capture Full HD 1080p video, as well as being able to shoot animated photos - 5-second GIFs - capture audio and photos together as well as dial up the details on places near you that are interesting to photograph.

It is maybe a Frankenstein's Monster of a smartphone-camera mash-up, but it's difficult not to marvel at the possibilities it offers. If the quality is anything like the NX20, it should be an excellent camera too.

READ: Samsung Galaxy NX news and reviews

We have no word on pricing yet, but the Samsung Galaxy NX will be available in the summer.