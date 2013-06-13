  Samsung unveiling new mirrorless Galaxy camera on 20 June

Samsung's J.K Shin has confirmed that the company will be unveiling a brand new mirrorless Galaxy Camera at a 20 June event in London. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Shin told the Korea Times that the Galaxy Camera sequel would appear at the London unveil event next week.

The Galaxy Camera 2, which is said to be a much more high-end version of its predecessor, will be running on Android. Shin is yet to divulge any other details, although given the photography potential of the 16-megapixel Galaxy S4 Zoom, we expect it'll be quite a powerful device.

Rumours suggest a 20.9-megapixel sensor, but there is no word yet on the lens, screen or what version of Android it will be running, although we would be surprised if it wasn't Jelly Bean.

The last Galaxy Camera was quite an impressive product, being one of the best compacts we have reviewed in terms of usability but let down heavily by its image quality. Let's hope Samsung plans to fix that on 20 June.