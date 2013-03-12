Every Samsung NX300 will come with free Adobe Lightroom 4

Samsung has announced that it will be bundling a free copy of Adobe Lightroom 4 with every NX300 compact system camera. The software, worth over £100, offers advanced post-production tools for professional and amateur photographers alike.

We're fans of Lightroom here at Pocket-lint, and many photographers we've spoken to use the software on a daily basis, including Virgin Media's official V Festival snapper Tom Oldham.

"There seems to be a massive conversion where the younger guys coming through are using Lightroom," he told us when we spoke to him at last year's event. "I don’t know what it is, but the quality people are getting through outputting that way is just sharper and brighter than Bridge and anything else."

READ: Adobe Lightroom 4 review

Therefore, to get it bundled in with the NX300 is a great way to start on the right foot, in our opinion.

The camera itself - which we went hands-on with during CES in Vegas in January - offers a 20.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, 3.31-inch AMOLED tilt touchscreen display (768k dots), and ISO from 100 to 256,000.

It is capable of 1080p video recording, has a HDMI 1.4a output, and can capture 3D video and images through Samsung's proprietary one-lens 3D system (45mm F1.8 2D/3D lens, sold separately). It is the only compact system camera, we believe, with that capability.

Wi-Fi connectivity is built into the camera, so emails and wireless sharing are both supported, and with Samsung's AllSharePlay you can also send images to compatible Smart TVs manufactured by the company.

Storage is through SD card (SD, SDHC, SDXC) and the battery is of the 1130mAh variety.

The Samsung NX300 with free Adobe Lightroom 4 will be available in shops soon (ships this month, March). Price will be £599 with the 20-50mm kit lens.