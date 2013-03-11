  Samsung NX1100 mirrorless camera now available for pre-order for $699

Samsung has announced its latest mirrorless digital camera, dubbed the NX1100, that shoots at 20.3-megapixels on an included 20-50mm f/3.5-5.6 ED II lens.

The South Korean electronics giant has packed a 20.3MP APS-C-sized CMOS sensor into a 2.49 x 1.57-inch build that can shoot continuously up-to 8 frames-per-second. The NX1100 low-light sensitivity that goes all the way up-to ISO 12800, thus providing for what we assume is some pretty crazy lowlight shots.

The Samsung NX1100 Mirrorless Digital Camera is now available for pre-order in both black and white for $699 (£470) at B&H photo, though shipping date is currently not known.

Video features for the mirrorless camera include full 1080p HD video at 30fps, an external microphone jack, and manual exposure control in video mode. There is also a 3-inch LCD monitor for image viewing and built-in Wi-Fi for uploading pictures through Samsung's smart camera application that is included.

The 20-50mm f/3.5-5.6 ED II lens is provided which has a 35mm-equivalent focal length range of 30.8–77mm. Given the NX mount type, users also have the choice of 16mm, 30mm, 50 - 200mm, 18 - 200mm, and other lenses.

B&H photo is offering Adobe Photoshop Lightroom software along with the purchase for photo/video editing. We're working to find out more about shipping and UK availability.