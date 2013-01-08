Samsung Smart Cameras updated, Wi-Fi compact cameras in all shapes and sizes

Samsung has updated its portfolio of Smart Cameras, announcing a number of new connected compact cameras at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

The original Samsung Smart Camera was launched in 2012, but has now evolved into Smart Camera 2.0. Essentially, this means that the camera is connected using Wi-Fi, so that users can share their snaps instantly.

With support for the Samsung Smart Camera App (Android and iPhone), you can connect, share, and move images, as well as getting a remote viewfinder function.

The new cameras break down into several categories, so there's a Smart Camera for all types of photographer.

The WB250F is a new flagship zoom camera (pictured above), offering 18x optical zoom (24-432mm in 35mm terms), it has a slightly slow f/3.2 maximum aperture, but that's typical of this type of long zoom compact camera.

There's a 14.2-megapixel 1/2.3-inch backside-illuminated CMOS sensor, with an ISO range that runs up to 3200. There's 3-inch touchscreen display on the rear.

There's whole collection of smart shooting features on offer, as well as those connected Smart Camera functions. The WB250F is available in white, black, red and gunmetal.

Samsung WB800F

The WB800F has a 21x optical zoom, giving you a range of 23-483mm (in 35mm terms), with a slightly faster f/2.8 maximum aperture at the wide angle.

It offers a 16-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor in a body that's still reasonably compact, measuring 110.6 x 65 x 21.5mm and weighing 218g. There's a 3-inch touchscreen on the rear. It's available in black, white and red.

Samsung WB30F

If you're after something connected but a little smaller, then the WB30F is the baby of the WB family. It has a 10x optical zoom lens, giving you 24mm at the wide angle, running out to 240mm.

You still get a 16MP sensor, although it's now CCD, and the 3-inch display, but is a more compact 98 x 57.9 x 16.5mm camera weighing 131g. It is available in black, white, pink, purple and red.

Samsung DV151F

If you've always had your eye on a dual-view camera then you're in luck, because the Samsung DV151F is a dual-view model with those smart connected features.

The front 1.48-inch LCD display means you can perfectly compose those self-portraits, or you can play animations to attract the glances of your wild children (it really works).

There's a 5x optical zoom lens on the front, so you get an average 25-125mm zoom range, but you do get a faster f/2.5 maximum aperture. There's a 2.7-inch display on the rear, with the body finished in aluminium in a range of colours including plum, lime green, and light pink.

Samsung ST150F

Finally, the Samsung ST150F is a more traditional compact camera, offering a 5x optical zoom lens (25-125mm), which, like the DV151F, has a faster f/2.5 max aperture, and there's a 16MP CCD sensor. You get a 3-inch display around the back.

There's no word on exactly when the new Smart Cameras will be available, or the prices, but we'll update when we find out more.