  Samsung NX300 promises speed and quality, adds 3D support

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung NX300, the latest flagship compact system model from the company's NX range, launching the camera ahead of CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

The top boast of the camera is that launched in parallel is a "world's first" 3D lens system which enables both stills and video capture at full HD, with full support within the camera.

The NX 45mm F1.8 2D/3D lens will be sold separately, as the NX300 is compatible with all current existing lenses in the NX range. That 45mm lens is 69.3mm in 35mm terms.

Central to the NX300 is a 20.3-megapixel APS-CMOS sensor; although the NX200 also offered a 20.3MP sensor, Samsung say that this is a new sensor.

The ISO range runs from 100 to 25600, with the promise of clean low-light shots, with the DRIMe IV imaging engine enhancing the speed and quality over previous NX cameras. There's a new hybrid autofocus system offering phase and contrast detection too, which should hopefully address some of the issues we had with the NX200 forebear.

Shutter speeds of up to 1/6000 sec and continuous shooting at 8.6fps are picked out as highlights and you get a full run of smart shooting features bundled into the package.

The NX300 retains some of the retro styling of previous NX models, in either black or white, with a 3.31-inch 768k-dot AMOLED display around the back. The display is touch-enabled and will tilt to make composing those obscure angle shots easy. There's a hotshoe for accessories, most likely a flash as there isn't one built-in.

When combined with the Samsung Smart Camera App (Android, iPhone), you'll be able to share your photos quickly and easily through your phone, and ther's also a remote viewfinder app, perfect for those self-portraits.

The Samsung NX300 measures 122 x 63.7 x 40.7mm and weighs 280g without the battery.

No word on pricing or availability, but we'll be getting our hands-on the Samsung NX300 and 3D lens at CES 2013 in Las Vegas next week to bring you our first impressions.