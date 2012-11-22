Samsung HMX-F90 5-megapixel camcorder, a bit of all-white

Samsung has updated its camcorder range with the 5-megapixel 720p HMX-F90, which comes with a One Touch share button to make uploading videos as simple as can be for non-techie owners.

The camcorder records HD video in 1280 x 720 (30p NTSC, 25p PAL), has a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, 52x Optical Zoom (70x digital "Intelli-zoom"), and a 2.7-inch TFT LCD display on which you can view and edit your works. The lens is f/2.1 and it features Samsung's own Hyper DIS image stabilisation.

Video is recorded in MP4 with AAC audio, and the F90 is capable of capturing JPEG stills at 1.6-megapixels (1696 x 954) in 16:9, 1.9-megapixels (1600 x 1200) in 4:3 mode.

Time-lapse recording is included as a feature, and the Smart Background Music function has been refreshed this time around so that you can change the volume of the background track automatically throughout the clip it has been attached to. There's also a record pause feature that allows you to stop recording and start again without having to record the new footage as a separate file.

Storage is through an SD card slot that accepts SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards. As far as we know, there isn't one bundled so you should remember that on purchase.

The HMX-F90 weighs 267.9g with its battery, and measures 119 x 56.4 x 53.9mm.

Price and availability details are yet to be revealed, but we expect it to be in stores in time for the Christmas shopping rush.