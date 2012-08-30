  Samsung Galaxy Camera comes with 50GB Dropbox storage

New Samsung Galaxy Camera owners will automatically get 50GB of Dropbox storage, the company has confirmed - just like Samsung Galaxy S3 owners.

The move, which puts every other "traditional" camera to shame on the storage front, means that Samsung Galaxy Camera owners will be able sync their photos and videos automatically as long as they have a connection to the internet. Users will be able to save images directly to the Dropbox folder for uploads.

“The most important thing to us is to provide our users with the ability to have a seamless experience across the many mobile devices they use, and this partnership shows our mutual commitment to offering Samsung users the best possible experience,” said Lars Fjeldsoe-Nielsen, head of mobile business development at Dropbox. “These integrations with Samsung’s latest Wi-Fi and 4G enabled camera mean Dropbox users can rest assured their photos and videos will be with them anytime, anywhere.”

The 50GB of storage is free for the first two years, the company tells us. That's identical to the SGS3.

Dropbox has also confirmed that Samsung Galaxy Note 2 customers will get the storage quota free of charge.

The SGN2 will have the added bonus of being able to sync photos and videos stored in Dropbox with the Gallery application automatically, without really having to do anything.

"As soon as the Gallery is opened, users will be able to effortlessly access all their photos already stored in their Dropbox," Dropbox told Pocket-lint.

The two new devices will be available in the coming months.