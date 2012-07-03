Samsung EX2F features f/1.4 lens and Wi-Fi

Samsung's dropped an aperture bomb in the shape of the latest Samsung EX2F. The replacement for the high-spec EX1 model, the high-end yet compact EX2F comes kitted out with an impressive array of features.

Foremost is the 24-80mm f/1.4-2.7 equivalent lens with optical image stabilisation that Samsung claims is the brightest of any compact camera.

At the widest-angle setting we're inclined to agree, and while the f/2.7 equivalent at the full extent of the camera's 3.3x optical zoom range is still mighty impressive, it doesn't quite top the f/2.5 maximum aperture of the Olympus X-Z1's longer reach.

That bright aperture is complemented by a built-in neutral density (ND) filter to ensure the full potential of the lens can be used even in brighter conditions.

Like all its recent Smart compact models, the EX2F also sports Wi-Fi to backup and upload pictures to online cloud storage space or social networks - so there’s no need to plug the camera into a computer.

At the camera's core you'll find a large 1/1.7-inch, 12-megapixel BSI (back-side illuminated) CMOS sensor capable of capturing stills in both raw and/or JPEG formats as well as high definition 1080/30p movie clips. What's rather clever is that the EX2F can capture both stills and movie clips simultaneously.

Found on the back of the camera is a 3-inch AMOLED display that's mounted on a vari-angle bracket, while the inclusion of a front wheel key and Dual Dials ensures quick and easy full manual control.

This impressive arsenal of features should see the Samsung EX2F prove a hit with snappers pining for a bright, wide-aperture compact.

The Samsung EX2F will be available from mid-August for £429.









Will the Samsung EX2F be the new king of compact cameras?