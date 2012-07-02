  1. Home
Samsung WB100 bridge camera packs a 16-megapixel image sensor

Samsung’s latest bridge camera, the WB100, has an impressive spec list, but with an ease of use that makes it an appealing option for an early camera enthusiast looking to upgrade.

Along with a 16-megapixel image sensor, the Samsung WB100 sports a 26x Optical High Zoom lens and 22.3mm ultra wide-angle lens. Photographers who wish to capture moving images will be assisted by Samsung’s Dual Image Stabilisation (OIS + DIS) function that helps compensate for unsteady photographs.

High-definition 720/30pHD video can also be captured, with any footage being able to be viewed on the high-definition display, enabling the user to make sure they are completely happy with the results before sharing with friends and family. There’s also a 3D photo capture and Live Panorama Mode to play around with. 

The Samsung WB100 itself is available in black or red, while the menu screen offers step-by-step instructions on how to get up and running.

Samsung is remaining tight-lipped as to when the WB100 might be made available, or for how much. As soon as we hear anything we’ll be sure to let you know.

Is the Samsung WB100 the kind of camera you'd consider buying? We want to know.

