Samsung NX20, NX210 and NX1000 cameras lead 2012 line-up

Samsung has unveiled three new additions to its NX range of cameras: the NX20, NX210 and NX1000. They each take the battle to smartphone users who always brag about how easy it is to share their photos.

The new models are the first compact system cameras to offer Samsung's "Wi-Fi Smart" tech.

In English, that means that the new cameras enable photographers to post their images directly on to Facebook or via email without the need of connecting them to a computer. Users can also show their photos on a Samsung TV using TV Link, or their Samsung smartphone or tablet using Mobile Link..

In a further move to take on the smartphone, the camera will follow other manufacturers in adopting art filters.

All the models in the range will let you adjust the look and feel of shots as you take them, in addition to letting you shoot in Panorama and 3D Panorama.

It's not just about taking on the smartphone: the three new models each come with a 20.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and a wide range ISO (100-12800) to let you shoot in low light conditions.

The NX20 boasts a shutter speed of 1/8000 sec to enable clear shots of action-filled settings, as well as 1080p Full HD Stereo Movie Recording (H.264). As standard across the range, the NX20 is also compatible with Samsung’s innovative i-Function 2.0 lens system.

To allow for precision framing and focusing, the NX20 incorporates both a SVGA EVF and a 3-inch Clear AMOLED swivel display. Like its predecessor the NX200, the NX210 also offers a 3-inch VGA AMOLED display.

Rounding off the range, the NX1000 is available in stunning white, classic black and eye-catching pink.

The Samsung NX20 will cost £899 and come with a new 18-55mm OIS III lens. The NX210 will be £749 with the same lens. And the NX1000 will weigh in at £599 with a 20-50mm OIS II lens.