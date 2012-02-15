Samsung connectivity commitment hints at Android compact cameras

Over in Vegas at CES last month, Samsung unveiled a raft of new connected compact cameras, including the WB150F, that boast Wi-Fi connectivity making it easy to email photos or share them on social networks such as Facebook and Picasa, or to post videos to YouTube.

Connected cameras are not a new concept but, with Samsung's Smart range of web-enabled devices expanding rapidly, it's clear that the Korean company is keen to build a connected ecosystem for its users. And with its massively popular Android-powered Galaxy smartphones and tablets selling by the millions, surely it's only a matter of time before a Samsung Android camera lands.

It's a theory that Pocket-lint put to Paul Scott, product manager at Samsung Digital Imaging at the company's European Forum in Prague earlier this week.

"Smart for the connectivity is the key thing but, going forward, Samsung is always the leader and innovator in any kind of sector that we work in; whether that be TV, mobile and also, cameras," he said. "So, if anyone is going to be able to do it, it's going to be Samsung."

We also questioned whether a 3G option may land with future connected cameras.

"We're the ones leading the trend in terms of Wi-Fi," said Scott. "This year has been a real step up for that connectivity as we've now got the TVs, tabs and phones. There are loads of opportunities and we're very much focused on connectivity."

If Google's Android @ Home ambitions are to be met ("we want every device in your home") then Android cameras are certainly going to play a big part. And with Samsung currently the darling of Google's Android platform (it produced the last two Nexus phones) we wouldn't be at all surprised to see Sammy Android snappers land before too long.

Polaroid recently introduced the Polaroid SC1630 Smart Camera; a 16-megapixel resolution and 3x zoom compact that packed Android but we'll be honest - we'd much prefer a Samsung Galaxy Compact.

Android compact cams - you interested? Let us know using the comments below.