Samsung 2View DV300F dual screen compact flashes in

Samsung has announced its latest fun-based 2View compact; the DV300F, which brings a plethora of online picture action to the party.

First up, and as you'd probably guessed from the 2View label - this is one of those Samsung snappers that packs a couple of LCD displays. A 3-inch, 460k dot, one on the back and a 1.5-inch, 61k dot, one on the front that you can use for self-pics.

There's also a kid-focused animation mode for the front display too - so you can make your little 'uns smile for happier photos.

Specs wise, this is a decent little compact with Wi-Fi compatibility, 16 megapixels, a 5x optical zoom and a 25mm wide-angle lens. You can also shoot 720p HD videos at 30fps.

Once you've clicked away and shot some footage you can use the Wi-Fi connectivity to send your media straight to Facebook, Picasa, YouTube and the like - or simply wirelessly send it all to your PC's hard-drive.

You may want to fiddle around with your images first though as there's plenty of fun features packed in such as the Magic Frame feature which includes 12 background templates as well as the ability to create poster-quality art; the Picture-in-Picture function that lets you insert one image with another (or video); Split Shot for merging up to three different images; Funny Face for "goofy grins, comical noses or even crazy eyes" and an Artistic Brush feature as well.

No word on UK pricing as of yet, but we're hearing $199 in March for the States, so we'd expect a price-tag of around £150. It comes in a "range of several shimmering metalliccolours". We think "metalliccolour" must mean shiny. It's not in our dictionary.