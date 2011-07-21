  1. Home
Swarovski crystal-encrusted Samsung cameras on show

|
1/8 Pocket-lint
Samsung has added some bling to its camera range with Swarovski crystal-encrusted versions of the NX11 and the ST30, but don't get too excited, as these little beauties aren't for sale.

The one-off pimped up cameras were on show at camera retailer Jessops' Christmas in July showcase at the Swarovski store in London and unfortunately they won't be made available for sale (try to contain your disappointment), but were being offered as a competition prize for attendees. 

The compact ST30 is a super-compact 10.1-megapixel snapper while the NX11 is the follow-up for the popular NX10 hybrid model. 

Jessops was also showing a few exclusive models that will be in store in time for Christmas, including the Panasonic GF3 twin lens kit in red, the Fujifilm Finepix XP20 in blue or black (which is the XP30, without the GPS function) and the Olympus VR-320 in black - although these were all locked in a glass cabinet so we weren't able to get our mitts on them. 

