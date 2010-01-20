  Samsung NX10 priced and dated for UK

Samsung has said that it believes the hybrid camera market, where it is positioning its new NX10 model, will be the key battleground in 2010 as it tries to break the 1m camera sales barrier it has been trapped underneath for the last 3 years.

The comments come as the company officially confirmed that the new NX10 model, first announced at CES earlier in the month, would be hitting the UK in March starting at £599.

There will be four lens kit variants to entice consumers looking for more than just a compact and something not as bulky as a DSLR, to the new Samsung offering and away from its competitors the Panasonic and Olympus Micro Four Thirds models.

Those hoping to take advantage of the camera's features like the AMOLED screen, built-in flash and electronic viewfinder will be able to get a 18-55mm lens and the camera for £599, or a 30mm pancake lens and camera for £649, or a 18-55mm and 50-200mm lens with camera for £699 or finally a 18-55mm and the pancake lens for £749.

Steve Mitchell, general manager marketing, Digital Imaging Division confirmed to journalists at the launch that the NX10 was just the start of "new models for the first half of the year" implying an NX20 could be expected perhaps in time for Photokina in the Autumn.

"We had the GX10 and the then GX20, so an NX20 wouldn't be a tough stretch," a spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint before confirming that "Samsung has promised to release around three lenses a year."

We will keep you posted.