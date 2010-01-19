Samsung intros WB650, WB600, ST60, ST70 and PL80 cameras

Ahead of PMA2010 in February, Samsung has sent us word of a small flotilla of compact cameras that'll be arriving on these shores over the next few months. There's the WB650, WB600, ST60, ST70 and PL80. Let's take a brief look at each one in turn.

The WB650 and WB600's headline features are the massive 15x optical zoom. They're both high-end models with 24mm wide-angle Schneider Kreuznach lenses, 12.2-megapixel sensors and both optical and digital image stabilization features. The WB650 has a 3-inch AMOLED display and GPS, whereas the WB600 just has a regular 3-inch TFT display. Both can record 720p HD video at 30fps, along with HDMI capability.

The ST60 and ST70 aren't so feature packed, but have a skinny 1.6cm depth. The ST60 has a 27.5mm wide-angle lens, 12.2-megapixel sensor and 4x optical zoom, whereas the ST70 has a 27mm lens, 14.2-megapixel sensor and 5x optical zoom. The ST70 has both digital and optical image stabilization, whereas the ST60 is limited to just digital. Both can record 720p HD video at 30fps.

Lastly, the PL80 is a 12.2-megapixel point-and-shoot with 28mm wide-angle lens, 5x optical zoom and both optical and digital image stabilization. It also comes with scene recognition technology, face, smile, blink and red-eye detection, and an intriguing mode called "Beauty Shot". It can shoot 640x480 video at 30fps.

The WB650, WB600 and PL80 will be arriving in March, costing £300, £250 and £130 respectively. The ST60 and ST70 show up slightly earlier, in February, costing £150 and £180. We'll bring you first-look reviews when we're able to get our hands on the devices.