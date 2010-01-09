  1. Home
Samsung's CL80 compact camera hands-on


  
PHOTOS: Samsung's CL80 compact camera

Amidst a whole pile of other announcements at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Samsung has updated its popular CL65 point-and-shoot compact camera. Enter the CL80, or the ST5500 in Europe.

The device is packing a whopping great big pile of features - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, DLNA, an address book, a 3.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and even an on-screen QWERTY keyboard. As Wired's Gadget Lab points out, from that spec list it sounds more like a phone than a camera.

On the more camera-y side, then, it has a 14.2-megapixel sensor with a Schneider Kreuznach 7x optical zoom. It can take 720p HD video, and can share video and stills between other devices, or upload to web services.

An accelerometer also allows you to use gestures to control the device, and you might notice from the pictures we took that the base is actually angled up slightly from flat. That 7-degree tilt is purposeful, and exists to make it slightly easier to take group photos on a timer without cutting everyone's heads off.

No pricing or availability info yet, beyond Q2 of 2010, but if the CL80 floats your boat then stay tuned to Pocket-lint - we'll have further info as the device nears release.

