  Ricoh releases firmware update 1.14 for GX200

Ricoh has released firmware update version 1.14 for its GX200 compact.

The new update fixes two issues experienced by users. Firstly, when the camera is in Auto shooting mode with the Grid Guide display, if you turn off the camera and turn it on in My Setting mode, you may have experienced a lacked grid guide. This has now been resolved.

Also fixed is the issue when using AAA batteries and in shooting mode. When you clicked the Playback button to look at your photos and the lens retracted automatically, pressing the shutter release to return to shooting mode would make all the buttons stop working.

This update follows version 1.10 released at the end of July and is strongly recommended that those with firmware before this head to the website to download the firmware. All the details about how to do so are on there as well.