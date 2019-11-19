Ricoh reveals Theta SC2 a 360-degree camera capable of spherical images

Ricoh has just announced the Theta SC2, an easy-to-use 360-degree camera capable of capturing high-quality spherical images and videos.

The Theta SC2 is a new edition to the Theta 360 camera range and is a device aimed at enthusiasts. This new camera takes the popular features of the previous Theta models and goes further to make it even more interesting.

It's designed to be easy to carry, easy to use and offers upgrades to the capture capabilities that include 4K video at 30 frames per second and photos taken at 14 megapixels.

The camera is said to be easy enough to use that "anyone to capture high-quality spherical images". It also offers a number of capture modes that include a beauty mode for selfies and a "Night View" mode for shooting low-noise footage at night.

For hassle-free content creation, the spherical images are crafted by in-camera stitching. We've seen this sort of tech in other 360 cameras and it makes using the camera much easier. Images and videos are ready to share when you are. Bluetooth connectivity and built-in Wi-Fi make it easier to transfer and share images too.

Ricoh says the Theta SC2 will release later this December for £269.99. It will be available in four colours: white, pink, blue, and beige.