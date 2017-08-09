Ricoh announces Theta SC Hatsune Miku limited edition

Ricoh has launched a limited edition version of its Theta SC 360-degree camera featuring Japanese pop sensation Hatsune Miku, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the character.

Hatsune Miku is a vocaloid singing character that appears in several games in Japan.

The camera itself is the exact same as the regular Theta SC, which means a 14-megapixel sensor and the ability to take a 360-degree spherical photo in one shot. The camera can record video in high-definition, and a companion app makes it easy to import and view any images you've taken.

Where the Hatsune Miku edition differs is in its design. The limited edition model comes in a new blue/green colour finish, with a design of the Japanese character by original illustrator Kei Garou.

Ricoh has also produced a dedicated Theta Hatsune Miku app to import 360-degree images and impose a picture of the character over the top.

The shutter button has a new Hatsune Miku sound too, which has been made in collaboration with Crypton Future Media, the original developer of the character.

The first 3,939 units sold will also come with a dog tag key holder with a serial number printed on it, and all cameras will come supplied with an Abitax wool case in an exclusive colour.

The Ricoh Theta SC Hatsune Miku limited edition will be available from the end of September for £270.